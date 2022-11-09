John Eustace speaks out on “unfair” advantage Sunderland have ahead of Birmingham City clash on Friday

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has hit out at ‘unfair’ lack of protection from referees of his players after the 2-2 draw with Swansea on Tuesday night.

It was a competitive game as the Blues left it late to rescue a draw against the Swans, ensuring they extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Birmingham started the game well and went ahead after 12 minutes through Scott Hogan before Swansea hit twice just before half-time to take a lead into the interval.

Blues pressed for an equaliser in the second half with Deeney stepping up late in the game, showing the character of the side.

However, there were elements of the game that did frustrate Eustace with the former QPR coach bemoaning the lack of protection his players have due to fixture scheduling.

When asked if his players were protected after the game, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “No definitely not, these things happen, we can’t do much about it.

“We have got to go again in 72 hours which is going to be a real tough ask of the group but they will be ready for it and we will see.

“But the schedule is definitely wrong in my opinion. Sunderland not playing in the week and they come fresh on Friday. I think it’s a bit unfair.”

Birmingham already have a small squad with Eustace having to ask a lot of the players he has at his disposal. With Marc Roberts and Przemyslaw Placheta still recovering from injury, Eustace will be hoping he can get to the World Cup break with minimal disruption to his squad.

The draw means Birmingham move up to 10th in the Championship with the Blues sitting just three points outside the playoffs.

The Verdict

On paper it was a good result but having taken the lead so early before losing discipline and control of the game, it will certainly frustrate Eustace.

For the first 25 minutes, Blues were on top before Swansea slowly got into their groove and until half-time, they were massively second best.

As for the fixture schedule, there are several teams going through the same motions as Birmingham, and with their already reduced squad, it perhaps exemplifies the issue more than other teams than it being unfair.