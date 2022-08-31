John Eustace speaks out on reports linking Man Utd player with Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss John Eustace kept his cards close to his chest when addressing rumours that Manchester United winger Tahith Chong could once again join the Blues this summer.

Reports in recent days have linked the Dutch attacker with a permanent transfer to St. Andrews in recent days following his loan spell with the Championship club last season.

Addressing those reports when asked about them after Birmingham’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich, Eustace remained tight-lipped on any potential deal.

“We will see, that’s out of my hands.” The Blues boss explained, via BirminghamLive.

“That’s got nothing to do with me,”

“If we do, great, whatever players we bring in to the club hopefully they will add quality.

“If he is a favourite here brilliant, let’s get him back, let’s get as many good players as we can at the club but they have got to be better than we have got.

“You see the efforts of the group, I am bringing anyone in just for sake of bringing someone in. They are all working hard, the togetherness is good and the reaction after Saturday was very pleasing.”

22-year-old Chong made 20 Championship appearances for Birmingham City last season in what was an injury hit campaign.

During those appearances he scored a single goal and registered three assists, but crucially, put in some excellent performances.

Chong currently has one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see if Birmingham City can pull this one off.

It does appear that Chong isn’t going to get a look in at first-team level for Manchester United any longer and as such, looking for a new permanent home could be a good move for the young player.

Birmingham are a big club and Chong is already somewhat of a fan favourite, so this one does appear to make sense.

You just hope that if he does move to St. Andrews, he can stay fit and injury free, unlike last season, as those setbacks really stunted his progress and ability to really show what he can do last term.