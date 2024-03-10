Highlights Birmingham City made significant changes in their lineup with 12 new players in the transfer window.

Keshi Anderson started strongly but has fallen out of favor under new management, playing minimal minutes.

Despite early success, Anderson's future at Birmingham City looks uncertain amid competition from other wingers.

Birmingham City brought in 12 players in the summer transfer window, hoping to finally have a season where they were not near the bottom of the table.

John Eustace was in charge at the start of the season, as the Blues had one of the busiest transfer windows of any club in the second tier.

He was sacked after the club was taken over, despite being in sixth place at the time, and was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

But the England legend was sacked after winning just two out of his 15 games in charge.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has now taken over, coming in to steady the ship after a heavy decline towards the bottom of the table under Rooney.

Whilst the likes of Jay Stansfield, Cody Drameh and Krystian Bielik have all been successes so far, some have failed to live up to the expectation.

One of those has been Keshi Anderson.

Anderson looked a useful signing

After starting his senior career in non-league with Barton Rovers, the winger signed professionally for Crystal Palace in 2015, having impressed after scoring a six minute hat-trick against them whilst on trial at Brentford.

He then spent the next few seasons out on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town before joining Swindon Town on loan for the first half of the 17/18 season.

Joining permanently in January 2018 after an excellent start, he would go on to win League Two with the Robins in 19/20 under Richie Wellens. But he declined a new contract at the end of that season to sign for Blackpool.

His move to Blackpool would ultimately be the move that Anderson showed his qualities in League One and the Championship. In his first season at the club, they won promotion to the second tier through the play-offs.

After spending the next two seasons in the Championship with the Tangerines, he would leave at the end of last season. After impressing on trial, he would join Birmingham on a one-year deal, with an option of a further year.

His start to life at St Andrew’s made him look like a coup. He would start their first eight league games, with Birmingham looking like a team that would be near the top of the table. Eustace even labelled him as ‘magnificent’ after his great start.

Anderson has fallen out of favour under Mowbray

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, he was forced off in a game against Queens Park Rangers in September through injury, which would keep him out for three months.

Under Rooney and now Mowbray, he has struggled for game time. Since his return on Boxing Day, he has played just 78 minutes of Championship football.

Keshi Anderson's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 08/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 13 Minutes 664 Goals 0 Assists 1 Successful passes per 90 25..9 Pass accuracy 82.7% Successful crosses per 90 0.95 Cross accuracy 20.6% Successful dribbles per 90 1.76 Dribble success rate 43.3% Touches per 90 54.9 Touches in opposition box per 90 4.20

With the likes of Ryo Miyoshi and Siriki Dembele impressing on the wings in recent weeks, the future looks bleak for Anderson.

Anderson showed at the start of the season that he can make a real impact in the Championship, and he certainly can play a part.

But unfortunately for him, it is looking unlikely that Birmingham will be triggering the extension of his contract at the end of the season.