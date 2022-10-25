John Eustace sheds light on 35-year-old’s current situation at Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has been discussing George Friend’s role at St Andrews, clarifying that he is indeed very much still a player at the club and not a coach.

The discussion comes after, as per BirminghamLive, Friend has been helping with coaching and analysis whilst out with his latest injury.

The 25-year-old has not played since August, but despite helping out in other areas, Eustace was keen to clarify his role on the pitch for Birmingham City.

“George is one hundred per cent still a player,” the Blues boss explained, via BirminghamLive.

“While he was injured he was helping out with a few things off the field with the younger boys and helping with their development, with a few clips and putting some extra sessions on for them because he is doing his badges.

“It was a great time to get him involved a little bit, he is at that age where he is thinking about his next step. If we can help him out on that brilliant. He has fantastic experience, a top, top professional so why wouldn’t we want to use him in that way?

“But now he is back fit, he is fully focused to try and get back in the squad and prove that he’s still a player – which he is.”

Birmingham City next face QPR in Championship action on Friday night.

Kick off at St Andrews is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

Given he has been unable to contribute on the pitch, it’s understandable that George Friend has been contributing in other areas.

Now, don’t get me wrong, if a 24-year-old was starting to do the analysis sessions when injured, you’d raise an eyebrow, but given he is doing his badges and nearing the end of his playing days, it makes perfect sense for Friend to be undertaking such activities.

It is also good to hearing he is nearing a return to fitness for Blues.

His experience in and around the matchday squad could be really crucial along with the likes of Troy Deeney given the Blues have plenty of younger players in their ranks.

It would be great to see Friend get some regular minutes on the pitch at some point soon, too.