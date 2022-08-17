John Eustace shares update on Birmingham City trio after club’s draw with Watford

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has revealed that Marc Roberts is expected to miss this weekend’s clash with Wigan Athletic due to an injury that he sustained in the club’s recent defeat to Swansea City.

Roberts sustained an issue with his thigh in this aforementioned fixture and was not included in the Blues’ match-day squad for their showdown with Watford last night.

Krystian Bielik and Gary Gardner also didn’t feature for Birmingham at St Andrew’s last night.

Gardner stepped up his road to recovery by recently playing for the Blues’ Under-23 side.

Bielik meanwhile is expected to train alongside his team-mates next week after picking up an injury earlier this year.

In the absence of the aforementioned trio, Birmingham managed to pick up a point in their meeting with the Hornets.

George Hall opened the scoring for the Blues in the 19th minute as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after being teed up by Scott Hogan.

Watford levelled proceedings following the break as Ken Sema netted his first goal of the 2022/23 campaign.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Watford, Eustace shared an update on Roberts, Bielik and Gardner.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about Roberts, Eustace said: “I think he will be seven to ten days.

“Obviously Marc has been top draw since I came in, he has really led by example from the back.

“Of course he is going to be a massive loss.

“I thought the three centre halves tonight were exceptional, as were the rest of the team.”

Making reference to Bielik and Gardner, the Blues boss added: “Gaz played 45 minutes today for the 23s, so that was a massive plus but he has only been back three days, he has missed the whole of pre-season so we are not going to be putting any pressure on him in the short-term to get back.

“Krystian is hopefully joining back in with the group early next week so there’s two fantastic, experienced Championship players to come and help this group.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Roberts started in all four of Birmingham’s fixtures before last night’s game, it is unquestionably a blow that he is expected to be unavailable for Saturday’s meeting with Wigan.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.19 in the Championship, the defender will be aiming to help the Blues reach new heights at this level when he is ready to make his return to action.

Gardner and Bielik could also end up playing key roles for Birmingham when they are fit enough to feature.

Bielik has demonstrated in the past that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level and will offer some versatility due to his ability to play as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

As for Gardner, he could use his wealth of experience to his advantage this season as he has played 264 games in the second-tier during his career.