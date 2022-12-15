John Eustace shares mixed Birmingham City injury update ahead of Reading test

John Eustace has confirmed that Harlee Dean is making good progress as he returns from injury, although George Friend is still weeks away.

It’s been a good campaign for Blues so far, as they sit 14th in the table, just five points away from the play-offs, despite many thinking they would be in a relegation battle.

Next up, Reading visit St. Andrew’s and Eustace has shared a mixed update on the state of the squad to Birmingham Live ahead of the clash.

“Gaz (Gardner) is doing terrifically. He is going to have a game for the 21s at the end of the week I think, which is great. His quality already in training has been there for everyone to see.

“Harlee Dean is doing great. He is on the grass now as well. He is doing his rehab on that side of it and seems to be progressing really well. George Friend had a recurrence of his muscle injury, he is going to be out for another two or three weeks unfortunately.”

Eustace had previously revealed that Scott Hogan is in contention to feature after his hamstring issue wasn’t as bad as first feared.

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

The verdict

Even though the likes of Dean and Gardner are going to need more time to get fully up to speed, it’s a real positive that they’re closing in on a return.

We know that Blues don’t have the biggest squad, so every injury hurts the team and they’ve suffered a fair bit this season but the group have pulled together.

With a very busy period nearly upon us, Eustace will need to use his squad and he will be confident that they can go on a good run – starting with the game against Reading tomorrow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.