John Eustace has revealed the reasons why he switched from Blackburn Rovers to Derby County in his first interview since becoming the new head coach at Pride Park.

The 45-year-old has taken over from Paul Warne, who was sacked last Friday after nearly two-and-a-half years in charge of the East Midlands outfit.

The Rams triggered the compensation clause in Eustace's contract at Rovers on Sunday, reported to be around the £500k mark, and after negotiations he has joined back up with the club that he retired from as a player in 2015.

Derby travel to Loftus Road on Friday evening to face Queens Park Rangers, another team that the former Birmingham City manager has a history with, and his new side will be hoping that they can taste victory for the first time since Boxing Day after back-to-back draws against Norwich City and Oxford United.

Eustace discusses why he swapped Blackburn for Derby

It's been a long week for both Blackburn and Rams supporters, but the saga that had ensued has ended, and both clubs can go back to focusing on football itself.

Speaking for the first time as Derby's head coach, Eustace explained his reasoning behind moving to Pride Park, despite the two teams being at polar opposite ends of the league table.

"It's been a crazy few days, I'm glad everything's sorted out now and I can't wait to get going," he started.

When asked when he first heard about the Rams' interest, the 45-year-old said: "I think it was Friday. Over the weekend, things gradually things materialised very quickly.

"When I spoke to David [Clowes] about the long-term vision of the football club was very exciting. I know Derby very well, I had two years playing here and I know the support is excellent. I know the training ground is obviously fantastic and everything at the club is geared for success.

"The opportunity to build over a number of years and grow the squad of players was a really exciting challenge for me."

Eustace had difficulties with the ownership at both Birmingham and Blackburn, and he detailed just how large a role that played in his decision to move to Derby: "I think everyone wants stability and everyone wants the opportunity to build something special. After speaking to David, he's offered me that opportunity to be at a huge football club and build over the next three or four years and try and bring success to it."

Eustace has 14 games to turn Derby's season around

The Rams' new head coach does not have much time to make a difference this season, and he will need to work his magic to ensure that they do not go down to League One.

Derby climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference on Tuesday, but they have played one game more than those around them and this does leave them at risk if they do not pick up a win soon.

Derby County Championship stats (TransferMarkt)* Matches 32 Wins 7 Draws 8 Losses 17 Goals scored 33 Goals conceded 42 Points 29 *Stats correct as of 13/02/2025

QPR have been in mixed form over the last few weeks, but are in a strong position in the league and a visit to Loftus Road will be tough.

However, the new manager bounce could come at the perfect time for Derby and Eustace will be hoping to make an excellent impression.