John Eustace sends message to Birmingham City fans after landing top job

New Birmingham City boss John Eustace has vowed to ‘play exciting football’ after revealing his pride at landing the job.

The 42-year-old has been given his first managerial role by Blues after he was named as Lee Bowyer’s successor on Sunday evening.

Whilst he has no experience as the main man, Eustace is well regarded as a coach, having previously worked with QPR and he is also part of the staff on the Irish national team.

Nevertheless, this is still a massive opportunity for him, and he told the club’s media what it means to him as well as offering an indication into his approach.

“I am very proud to be here. Obviously, I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the Club and how important it is to the fans. We have underachieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.

“I can’t wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can. The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.”

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

Eustace comes across well with his comments here as he acknowledges the size of the club and doesn’t hide from the fact that improvements are needed.

Of course, these are just words and fans will judge properly when the season starts but it’s good to hear for the support that he wants to build an attacking team as Blues have been a dull watch.

So, it will be interesting to see how he does and it’s going to be a very busy month for Eustace ahead of the game against Luton at the end of the month to kick things off.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.