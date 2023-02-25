John Eustace sends defiant Birmingham City message as struggling form continues

Birmingham City boss John Eustace insists the side will come through this ‘difficult period’ as their poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

Whilst Blues didn’t get dragged closer to the relegation zone as those below them fell to defeat, it was a ninth defeat in 11 league games for Eustace’s side, which has meant some are starting to question the manager.

However, speaking to Birmingham World, Eustace was adamant that he will be able to improve the fortunes of the club.

“This is my first job in the Championship and it’s a learning experience but it’s one I’m enjoying. I’m very proud to be the manager of this football club. Nobody said it was going to be easy – it’s going to be difficult, of course it is. But we’re fighters – I’m a fighter and we keep going.

“We’re ahead of the points table of last year. Everyone who puts the shirt on out there is very committed. It’s a 46-game season and we need to turn things around with results – it’s a results-driven business – but the most important thing is these players keep connected with the fans. We can get through this difficult period together.”

Blues are back in action next weekend when they take on bottom of the table Wigan.

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

The verdict

You would imagine that most fans understand Eustace’s point here and everyone should remember just how bleak things looked for the club in the summer, and what Eustace has had to deal with.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean you can excuse the current form and nine defeats in 11 games is simply not acceptable and it has to change quickly.

The game against Wigan is a massive one and it would be the perfect fixture for Blues to get back on track.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.