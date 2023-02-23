John Eustace sends clear transfer message as Birmingham City consider summer swoop for Wolves player

John Eustace has confirmed he wants the club to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves in the summer as the defender was ruled out for the rest of the current campaign.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Blues, his second temporary spell at St. Andrew’s, and he has impressed this season with his performances at the back.

However, a back issue means Sanderson is unlikely to play again this season, meaning he would be set to return to Molineux, where he has a contract running until 2025.

But, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace made it clear that he is a huge fan of the player and wants him to be part of Blues’ plans for the long-term.

“Absolutely I want the club to look at signing him. It’s an injury but he is a young player who has had a fantastic season up to now. I think he has proved his worth, the fans love him to bits, like we all do here at the football club.”

“He has got injured playing for us, he is somebody I would love to keep moving forward. He has really bought into Birmingham City. He gets the club, he plays with his heart on his sleeve. He is a cracking lad and anything I have asked of him he has done and he has excelled.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Birmingham want to keep Sanderson because he is a talented centre-back who has the potential to get even better in the future.

Eustace’s stance here is no surprise but it may not be as straightforward as just getting the deal done for many reasons, notably Blues’ off-field situation.

As well as that, there could be rival interest that emerges in the summer and Wolves will surely want to keep Sanderson if they’re relegated. So, this is one that will need to be assessed at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see what happens.

