Highlights Birmingham City boss John Eustace has expressed his commitment to staying at the club amid speculation linking him to the Rangers role.

Eustace is happy at Birmingham and wants to continue building the club and bringing it back to success.

Birmingham fans are relieved to hear Eustace's statement and are pleased with the progress the team has made under his leadership.

Could John Eustace leave Birmingham?

The 43-year-old took over at St. Andrew’s last year, and he kept Blues up last season despite all the off-field issues that had engulfed the club at the time.

With the American takeover bringing more optimism this summer, Eustace has made some shrewd signings in the window, and the side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, sitting fourth without tasting defeat in the league yet.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Blues boss has been linked with a move away, and it had been claimed that he would be a contender to replace Michael Beale at Rangers if the under-fire Ibrox chief was sacked.

As well as that, reports have stated that Birmingham will look to bring in Wayne Rooney should Eustace move on.

John Eustace responds to speculation

Yet, speaking to the BBC, Eustace was clear that he has no intention of leaving Blues right now, as he vowed to continue to do all he can to help the club as they try to build on the positive start.

“It's all speculation. I'm not interested in any other job than Birmingham City. I'm very, very happy here. I came here 14 months ago, and I signed a three-year deal to try to help grow the club, to build this fantastic football club to back where it should be.

“We're coming up to halfway in doing that. I think there's been great progress and I want to continue with that progress and see this club fly. It's my job just to worry about the football club. That's all I care about. I don't look at social media and don't look at the press.

“All I can concentrate on and can control is what I can do on the training ground with the players. There have been some ups and downs, but I think everyone can see that we're going in the right direction, and I want to be here for as long as the club wants me.”

What does this mean for Birmingham?

This is an excellent statement from Eustace, as it will ensure no speculation carries on, as he has made it perfectly clear that he has no intention of leaving.

For Birmingham fans, that’s exactly what they wanted to hear. They are all pleased with the passion and love Eustace shows for the club, but, more importantly, they are delighted with the work he is doing with the team.

The recruitment team has built a talented squad at St. Andrew’s, and the early signs suggest Eustace knows how to get the best out of them.

What next for Birmingham?

The draw with Millwall last time out kept the momentum going, even if Birmingham weren’t at their best.

Next up, they face a potentially tough trip to Vicarage Road, to take on a Watford side that have been unpredictable this season, and they sit 18th in the table at this early stage.

So, whilst they have quality in their side, Blues will feel it’s a good chance to get more points on the board.