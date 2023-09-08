Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has revealed why he took the job at St Andrew's after turning down offers from "some fantastic Championship clubs".

The Blues boss highlighted his connection to his hometown and the potential he sees in the Championship club as the key factors in his decision.

John Eustace at Birmingham City

The 43-year-old has done a fantastic job at Birmingham – steering them clear of the relegation battle and to a 17th-place finish last term before exceeding expectations by climbing to fourth place after an unbeaten start to the new campaign.

His side's exploits have earned him the Championship Manager of the Month award for August and drawn links to the Rangers job but it appears Eustace is content where he is after a summer that has seen him backed fairly significantly under the new American owners.

Speaking on the Championship Check-In podcast, he revealed why he'd opted to take charge of the Blues after rejecting offers previously.

He said: "Because I'm from Birmingham, I'm a Birmingham lad. I know what it means to the people of the city, to the community. I've got lots of Birmingham fans in my family.

"You're right. I had some really good options throughout my time at QPR to move to some fantastic Championship clubs and Birmingham just stood out.

"I know the potential of this football club. Given the right resources and the right backing, which we've certainly got now, this club can go as far as it wants with the fanbase it's got.

"I want to be part of that going forward and be part of this fantastic football club. It's not going to be done in the short term, it's going to be done in a two, three, four-year period, and done properly. I want to be part of that."

John Eustace on Kidderminster Harriers

Eustace began his coaching career in non-league with Kidderminster Harriers – an experience that he sees as a vital part of his coaching journey.

He said: "It's the best grounding, the best experience that I could've asked for. You're managing up, you're managing down. You're in charge of budgets. You're in charge of a group of 20 players, which I'd never been in charge of before – they've all got different emotions.

"You have to set up different game plans against different, very difficult teams. The level in the National League is very good. There are some very, very good players there and some very good coaches as well.

"It was very difficult and the experience that I got from that will lead me in good stead going forward, for sure. It was better than me going to an U23s and coaching there, it was better than me going to an academy and coaching there, I was thrown into the deep end and I really enjoyed the experience there. It's a fantastic football club."

John Eustace on QPR spell

Eustace left the National League team to become a first team coach at QPR in 2018, spending four years there under Steve McClaren and then Mark Warburton before he left for Birmingham.

Asked whether he found it frustrating not being the top dog at Loftus Road, he said: "No, no, no. Never at all. It's all part of my development, my learning. I didn't want it too quickly. It's all about getting great experiences, I had a fantastic opportunity to work with Steve McClaren, who's a top manager, and I'd have been a fool not to have gone and worked with him.

"Although it was only a year, it was a real good year for myself, one I thoroughly enjoyed and learned so much from him.

"Then obviously Mark coming in after Steve. Again great experience, worked at some fantastic clubs and again just listening and taking things from them, giving my input. Both Mark and Steve were very open to my ideas, which I was very fortunate of as well. It was just a great experience that four or five years I had at QPR. It has helped me going forward."

Should Birmingham fans be worried about losing John Eustace?

When a Championship boss is linked with a big club like Rangers, it's only natural for supporters to be concerned.

We saw with Mick Beale last year that a strong start to the season is not necessarily enough to convince a coach to stay put but it does feel different with Eustace.

He has strong links to the club and the city while he clearly believes they can fulfil their potential under the new ownership.

Eustace has shown patience in his career previously, waiting for the right job rather than jumping at the first opportunity, and it would be no surprise to see him do the same again.