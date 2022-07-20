John Eustace reveals what Birmingham City need to do ahead of the new season

New Birmingham City manager John Eustace is busy preparing for the new season and following a 1-0 defeat against National League Solihull Moors in pre-season yesterday, the boss feels there is still plenty of work to be done.

Birmingham had plenty of chances and hit the post on two occasions but seemed unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

After a poor season last year, the Blues are looking to push further up the table next year but without goals in their side, they will have a tough job.

The new boss feels his squad can still develop further as he told Birmingham Live: “I think that’s what we need to do, we need to improve the squad, we need to bring in players who can take the chances. But it is what it is, at times tonight we played well but again it’s work in progress. Ok we lost the game but I am happy with the work out.

“If we can improve the squad, no problems, if not we just keep working hard, up till now it has been a very good ten days since we have been in. This isn’t a setback this is an exercise where the lads are getting fitter. We have highlighted the areas where we need to improve and on another day we could have scored five or six goals.”

The Verdict:

As it stands, Birmingham still have some work to do before the start of the season if they are to push further up the table next season.

However, with the recent news that the Blues have been taken over, this could be a massive boost to Eustace as it will hopefully allow him to make some more ambitious signings.

The boss clearly feels there is work to be done and improvements to be made in his side but if he is allowed to make the additions he feels he needs in the side then it could give Birmingham a good opportunity to push on next season under their new boss.