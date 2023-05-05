Birmingham City boss John Eustace has admitted that he would like to retain as many of his current first-teamers as possible ahead of next season, speaking candidly to Birmingham Live.

The Midlands outfit may not be on course for a spectacular finish under Eustace - but they are in a much more comfortable position than they have been at times in recent seasons and have shown real flashes of promise with their current manager at the helm.

With this, it looks as though he will be guiding Blues into next season as things stand, but it's currently unclear which players will be joining him.

Who's out of contract at Birmingham City?

They have several defenders who are currently set to leave the club in the summer if their deals aren't renewed, including Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Nico Gordon and Kevin Long.

Troy Deeney and Jordan Graham could also depart - but it remains to be seen whether they put pen to paper on extensions.

Friend is one player who looks certain to be released considering the fact he has made just seven appearances in all competitions this term.

Who else faces an uncertain future?

Their loanees are also set to head back to their parent clubs, with Auston Trusty returning to Arsenal, Dion Sanderson heading back to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri going back to Derby County and Manchester United.

Reda Khadra is also set to leave to head back to Brighton, although it remains to be seen whether he's a part of Roberto De Zerbi's plans on the south coast.

Eustace will also be keen to keep hold of the likes of George Hall and Jobe Bellingham - and wants to retain as many first-teamers as possible - saying: "No, we don’t (know which players will be sticking around).

"We’re in a difficult situation with the takeover, we’re not sure what is happening on that side of it. Everyone who has been part of the journey this season has put in so much time and effort, and made a real impact.

"I want to keep as many players as I can to help build momentum going into next season."

Who should be let go?

Neil Etheridge is someone they should look to get off their wage bill as quickly as possible with the player reportedly picking up a wage of around £23,000 per week. Considering he hasn't played much this season, that's an astonishing amount.

Friend is another player who should probably be let go or moved into a coaching role - because he isn't playing much and may block a pathway to the first team for youngsters like Gordon.

It will also be interesting to see whether Graham stays or not, but he could be required on the right-hand side if Colin opts to leave St Andrew's.

The club should already be looking for replacements for Hannibal because they probably won't be able to afford the fee needed to lure him away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

United and Birmingham seem to have a good relationship, but the former will want to generate as much money for him as possible and that will probably force Blues out of the race.