John Eustace reveals January plans for Birmingham City striker

John Eustace has revealed that Birmingham City are set to monitor Sam Cosgrove’s progress ahead of a potential January transfer recall.

The Blues boss intends to keep tabs on the 25-year old following a brace on his debut for Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Cosgrove since arriving in a big money deal to St. Andrew’s in January 2021.

He has already gone on loan stints to Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon in his time at the club.

The forward has also yet to score a senior goal for the Championship club in his near-two years there.

But a promising start to life with the Pilgrims could be the launchpad he needs to get his career back on track.

The Birmingham manager has laid out his plans for Cosgrove’s situation, with a clear goal being set for the striker for between now and January or the end of the season.

“I think Sam showed over the pre-season and a couple of games he played for us that he has come back very confident,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“We have sent him out on loan again to get some more games and really express himself. He scored two fantastic goals on his debut.

“I want to see him go away to Plymouth and score lots of goals and we can assess it again in January – or the end of the season.

“Sam has got another year on his contract after this one so if he goes away and scores 15-20 goals this year it can only benefit us.”

Cosgrove’s two goals midweek helped Plymouth earn a win in their EFL Trophy tie against Derby County.

It finished 3-2, with the forward’s two strikes coming in the final 13 minutes to turn the result in the visitors’ favour.

The Verdict

Cosgrove will need to start making a bigger impact in the side before Birmingham should consider recalling him in January.

Having him make two loans last season was probably detrimental for his progress.

He needs consistent game time in the team, which Plymouth may now be able to provide if he can keep up a high level of finishing in front of goal.

His debut against Derby was promising, but performing at that level in the league on a consistent basis will be a true test of his readiness to return to the Blues.