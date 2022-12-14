John Eustace responds as Leeds United linked with transfer swoop for Birmingham City player

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has made it clear that he wants to keep George Hall after he was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s and he has featured in 18 Championship games this season.

However, that has attracted attention from elsewhere, with reports claiming that Leeds are close to signing the midfielder.

Yet, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace cooled talk of an imminent move as he reiterated that he hopes Hall remains with Blues.

“Everyone knows what I think of George Hall, he’s one of the top young players in the country, especially in the Championship and I certainly don’t want George to go.

“I have seen the speculation. I don’t think anyone at the football club wants George to leave. He is going to play a massive part here going forward and I think his development up to now has been fantastic. George is a fantastic young player, I don’t want him to go anywhere. We are very lucky to have him at the football club.”

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Eustace wants to keep Hall because, as he says, he is a bright young talent who has the ability to be a key figure at Blues in the years to come.

But, we know that the decision may not be down to the boss and the hierarchy may feel the chance to raise funds through a sale to Leeds is the right move.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming weeks and all the fans will be hoping that Hall stays to fulfil his undoubted potential with Birmingham City.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.