John Eustace reflects on first half of Birmingham City’s season ahead of World Cup break

John Eustace has reflected on Birmingham City’s first portion of the season now that the team is on a four-week break from the Championship.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland on Friday night put a sour note on an otherwise promising start to life under Eustace.

The Blues have earned 28 points from their opening 21 fixtures and a win on Friday night would have taken them to a play-off place.

Considering pre-season expectations had the club fighting against relegation, the Birmingham boss is pleased with how his squad has progressed since his appointment in the summer.

Impressive results and performances against some of the top sides of the division have helped show that the 43-year old has what it takes to compete at this level.

When asked if he would take this points tally at this stage of the season, he responded, via Birmingham Live: “Yes, of course. Absolutely.

“I am delighted with the effort and the desire the group have shown.

“Twenty-eight points is a good amount up to now.

“That’s come from a lot of hard, hard work. The group know there is loads to improve on.

“They will have a week off now, we can reflect on that first 21 games, we can come back next Monday and work very hard for those three weeks and get ready to go again.”

A 78th minute striker from Lukas Jutkiewicz had pulled one back for Birmingham in the closing stages of Friday night’s game.

But goals from Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms either side of half time gave Sunderland a lead that the team was unable to overcome.

That has left Birmingham 10th ahead of the weekend’s action taking place, with the Black Cats now just one point behind in 12th.

The Verdict

Birmingham have performed well under Eustace and there is no doubt that he has done a good job so far.

Keeping the club away from a relegation battle is essential at this stage, with uncertainty still remaining over the ownership.

That the off-field issues have seemingly not impacted the team on the pitch is a testament to Eustace.

Keeping up this form in the second half of the season will be tricky, but as long as the team remains competitive and away from the bottom three then progress will have been made this campaign.