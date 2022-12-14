John Eustace provides encouraging injury update on influential Birmingham City man

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed that Scott Hogan’s hamstring issue is not as bad as first feared, with the striker even in consideration to feature against Reading on Friday night.

The Irish international, who has nine goals in 21 games this season, was absent as Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at Blackpool last time out, and there were worries he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace gave a positive update on the 30-year-old.

“Scott will be touch and go maybe for Reading. There’s an outside chance he will be available, if not then hopefully in the next week or so he will be back in with the group. It’s certainly not a long injury. It’s something we have got to be very careful of.

“The scan showed just a minor problem which is something we are looking at. It’s a relief. Scott is one of the leading goalscorers in the Championship. He has been fantastic all season and we don’t want to lose him.”

The verdict

This is very good news for Blues as with a hamstring injury you are always concerned it could be a long time out and there’s no doubt that’s what the club would’ve been fearing.

So, this is encouraging, particularly as Hogan could be back for the game against Reading, which is sure to be tight so having someone with his ability can help.

But, Eustace is rightly going to take no risks and he will know there is a busy period coming up where he will certainly need the striker.

