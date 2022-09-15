John Eustace provides Birmingham City update on Bielik, Roberts and Graham after West Brom win

Birmingham City will have been very happy to have come away from the Hawthorns with three points last night, their first win at West Brom in 18 years.

Despite possibly being more of the underdog going into the game, the Blues came out on top with a 3-2 win thanks to a Scott Hogan hat-trick.

However, whilst the Blues will have been pleased to come away with the win, it’s a result that Birmingham have paid for in terms of injuries.

Marc Roberts was forced off in the 60th minute after suffering with an injury that appeared to be his hamstring.

When asked if it was his hamstring, John Eustace told Birmingham Live: “Possibly, we will have to look at that tomorrow, obviously he cramped up quite badly during the game so we will assess that. We have got one more game before the international break, we will have to see where he is on that.”

Krystian Bielik was another player that was withdrawn, just before half-time after a clash in the air with Auston Trusty.

The boss updated fans saying: “Krystian coming off at half-time wasn’t ideal either, a slight knock to the head. Again it gives other players opportunities to come on and make a difference. The squad has been used really well.

“I think we have used 26 players throughout the season so far, we haven’t had a settled team. The one thing I will guarantee is every player who plays for the club will put one hundred per cent effort in. We have got no egos, no big time Charlies here. We have got a group of players who want to play for each other and most importantly want to play for Birmingham City.”

The Blues boss could also provide an update on Jordan Graham who missed out on yesterday’s game as he said: “Jordan had a strain to his calf against Preston so we will have to assess that, he hasn’t joined back in with the group yet. He is working very hard with the medical team so we will have to see if he will be available on Saturday.”

1 of 20 Joe Lolley? Brisbane Roar Newcastle Jets Sydney FC Western Sydney

The Verdict:

This was a massive derby win for Birmingham City and will have been a massive boost for the manager, the team and the fans.

What’s more, having beaten Preston at the start of the month, this gives them two wins in a row and you can imagine that there will be some momentum in the side going into a game against Coventry this weekend ahead of the international break.

That being said, with more injuries in the side, this could affect the Blues and depending on who’s available for the game it might just be about getting a point from the game with a makeshift team and using the international break to get some of the squad back to fitness.