John Eustace outlines what QPR must do against Fulham in west London derby

QPR assistant boss John Eustace has claimed it is vital his side “impose our style of football” if they’re to take anything from the west London derby against Fulham today.

The R’s travel the short journey to Craven Cottage for the lunchtime kick-off in the Championship knowing that a win would see them leapfrog their local rivals in the table.

Mark Warburton’s side haven’t beaten the Cottagers since October 2016 when Idrissa Sylla’s 87th-minute winner ensured the Hoops claimed the bragging rights.

Speaking to the club website, Eustace addressed the clash against Fulham and indicated what he felt his side needed to do to get a result.

He said: “It’s a local derby which is fantastic, the most important thing though is we impose our style of football on them and see where that gets us. It’s an exciting game for everyone and we are really looking forward to it.

“They have a fantastic squad for this level, we know they are a top team, but the most important thing is that we go and impose ourselves and show everyone what we are about.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s our job to make sure it is for them, too.

“Regardless of the opponent, we will approach it like we do every game – our job is to be on the front foot, express ourselves, play exciting football and we will go into the game tomorrow with the same attitude.”

The Championship pair were fairly inconsistent through September but wins just ahead of the international break means they’re both in the play-off places as league fixtures resume.

It looks set to be an open and exciting affair as Fulham and QPR are the two highest-scoring clubs in the division this season and have conceded more than any of the other teams in the top six.

Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1) Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Eustace is bang on here.

Given the quality in Marco Silva’s side, Fulham have the weapons to dominate and blow the R’s away if they let them.

However, we’ve seen that they’re not yet the finished article and if Warburton’s side can take control they could have some success at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Both teams have proven themselves attack-minded this term, so the game could become similar to a heavyweight boxing bout with the pair slugging it out.

The added spice of it being a local derby means it should be a fascinating clash in west London.