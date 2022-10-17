John Eustace outlines impact of Hull City game delay on Birmingham City

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace believes his side’s delayed kick-off against Hull City actually helped their cause as they were given extra time to get focused, speaking to Birmingham Live after the game.

The goals were forced to be cut down to size after it was discovered that they were too big, with a similar incident happening at the DW Stadium earlier this month during Wigan Athletic’s 3-1 loss against Cardiff City.

This delayed kick-off at the MKM Stadium by 20 minutes whilst two inches were taken off the posts, something that may have been seen as disadvantageous for both sides as they had been fully prepared for a 3pm kick-off.

However, they still managed to claim three precious away points with Troy Deeney’s penalty in the 14th minute setting them on course for the victory as they dealt a setback to the struggling Tigers early on.

And they struck less than two minutes after the interval to all but seal the three points as Juninho Bacuna rifled a long-range effort past Nathan Baxter – and they managed to remain solid in defence to secure a 2-0 victory.

Some would praise their professionalism to put in a performance like that following the kick-off delay – but Eustace believes it may have actually worked in their favour.

He said: “I haven’t got a clue what happened with the goals.

“There was a delay for the 20 minutes, the lads just got focused in there, went over their jobs again in the dressing room.

“It probably helped us we got a little more focused, we had a long journey from the hotel, so they were very professional about it.”

The Verdict:

It was certainly a bizarre situation and it makes you wonder whether this delay suited the visitors more than the hosts.

That long journey from the hotel wouldn’t have been ideal and that’s why the visitors would have welcomed a bigger chunk of their pre-match preparation to be in the changing rooms.

From the hosts’ perspective though, they would have been wanting to get out on the pitch as quickly as possible to make up for recent defeats and the fact they weren’t able to do that will have been frustrating.

In the end though, Andy Dawson’s side can’t really have any excuses as they failed to break through the visitors’ defence on the day despite having the home crowd behind them.

Birmingham, on the other hand, can start getting excited about what potentially lies ahead with Eustace doing an excellent job at St Andrew’s thus far despite instability off the pitch with takeover rumours continuing to swirl.

Consistency will be key in their quest to record a much-improved finish this season though.