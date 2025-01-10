John Eustace has responded to speculation surrounding his Blackburn Rovers future amid West Brom links.

BBC journalist Chris Lepkowski, via the Liquidator podcast, suggested that the 45-year-old would welcome a move to Albion, should an approach be made.

However, it has been reported by Football Insider that Dutch coach Rene Hake is instead closing in on the position at the Hawthorns.

West Brom are searching for a replacement for Carlos Corberan, who made the switch to Spanish side Valencia at the end of December.

John Eustace opens up on West Brom speculation

Eustace believes that the team’s success this year means it is only natural for speculation to surround his future, but that he is happy at Blackburn.

He has reaffirmed his commitment to the Lancashire outfit, and is fully focused on maintaining the team’s strong form going into the second half of the campaign.

“It is not the first time this season that has happened," said Eustace, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Obviously, the football club are doing very well at the moment and we are being linked with players coming here who are maybe ‘too good’ for us.

“Because we are doing well, that is happening.

"We are getting linked with players leaving.

“It is all part of the job really, I am very happy here at this football club.

“I said I wanted to come in and build something special.

"Up to now, we have done that and it is important in the second half of the season that we stay competitive, invest and keep building something special.”

Blackburn Rovers league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 10th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6 West Brom 26 +11 40 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 +5 39 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Blackburn are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point behind sixth place West Brom but with a game in hand.

Eustace took charge of the club last year and kept them in the second division with a 19th place finish, only three clear of the relegation zone.

He has earned a lot of praise for the team’s improvement this year.

Next up for Blackburn is an FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday in a 12pm kick-off.

Eustace stance is a big boost for Blackburn

Eustace has done great work since taking charge at Ewood Park, particularly given the loss of Sammie Szmodics in the summer.

Rovers find themselves in the mix for a play-off place, which would be a great result for their campaign if they can pull it off.

Keeping Eustace will be key to that, so these comments will be welcome by supporters.

A move to West Brom would have especially stung given the two clubs are both competing for a top six finish this year.