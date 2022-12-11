John Eustace offers verdict on key Birmingham City flashpoint in Blackpool draw

Birmingham City boss John Eustace believes the Blues goal that was disallowed versus Blackpool yesterday afternoon was harsh.

The Championship clash ended in a share of the points at Bloomfield Road, with 0-0 the final score after 90 minutes.

However, there was a moment of controversy when the Blues were denied a goal from Maxime Colin due to another Blues player being in an offside position and said to be impeding the goalkeeper’s view.

Clearly, Eustace did not agree with the decision made by the officials.

“I thought we deserved to win the game,” the Blues boss told BirminghamLive.

“We were excellent, with and without the ball we looked good.

“I was really disappointed the goal was chalked off, I think that was very harsh.

“I haven’t seen many goals chalked off for standing around those areas and the goalie was nowhere near the shot. I don’t think there was somebody in his line of sight, we have watched it back.

“It is what it is. We get on with it.

“We are disappointed but there are lots of positives to take out of the game. Overall after three or four weeks off to come back and have a solid performance like that was really pleasing.”

The result leaves Birmingham City 14th in the Championship.

The Verdict

It was definitely a tough decision, but having seen it back, you can understand why the officials have disallowed the goal.

The Birmingham player is between the ball and goal, although we will never truly know whether the goalkeepers eyeline was impeded.

Blues must take the positives from what was a decent performance overall.

It’s Reading away from home up next on Friday night, with the Blues back in front of their own fans at St Andrews for the clash.