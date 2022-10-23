John Eustace offers verdict on future of young players at Birmingham City

After breaking into the first team last season, 18-year-old George Hall has been a fairly regular fixture in the Birmingham City squad this season having made 14 appearances and starting five games.

The midfielder was a starter in yesterday’s game as the Blues travelled to Blackburn Rovers.

Whilst John Eustace’s side lost the game 2-1, Hall showed plenty of promise in his performance after playing for 75 minutes and at such a young age, it makes him an exciting prospect moving forward.

He is not the only youngster the club have either with plenty of talent in the ranks at St Andrew’s, and Jobe Bellingham is another breaking through to senior level with the Blues.

Discussing Hall’s potential whilst looking at the others in the side, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “He’s just turned 18 and he is one for the future of course. Jobe has come on as well and was brilliant for 20 minutes there. The young lads were very, very good today.

“Jukey was excellent when he came on as well, Jordan Graham was good, Troy was good. It’s about the squad, getting that right balance and the young boys – developing them at the right time but also making sure the rest of the squad are happy and playing a big part in what we are doing. I think we are doing that at the moment.”

Birmingham will be looking to get back on track on Friday night, when they take on league leaders QPR at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict:

Looking at the talent that exists at Birmingham City in the ranks, it’s certainly promising for the future of the club if the players can be nurtured in the right way.

George Hall is certainly an exciting prospect and playing regular football at such a young age already bodes very well for his future, while Bellingham’s own potential is no secret, even with the inevitable comparisons with his brother.

All of the experience playing against older men now will no doubt enable him to increase his strength as well as his talent on the ball setting him up well for progressing in the future.