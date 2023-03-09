John Eustace must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Birmingham City this month

Birmingham City are having a really tough time of things in the Championship at present.

Without a win in their last five league outings, in those matches, the Blues have drew once, and tasted defeat four times.

Naturally, their poor recent form has seen them continue to fall down the table and closer and closer to finding themselves in a relegation battle.

Indeed, the Blues sit 19th at the moment and are now only seven points clear of the drop zone.

With the above in mind, below, here at FLW, we’ve looked at two traps we think Blues boss John Eustace could easily fall into over the rest of the month, but that he must try and avoid.

Regularly changing the shape

When results are not going well, it’s natural to want to tinker with things and make changes you think can help the team get results.

However, John Eustace must really avoid making so many changes of shape for the rest of the month.

According to Transfermarkt, in the last five matches. the club have used four different formations, including a 3-4-1-2, 4-4-2, 3-5-2 and 4-4-2 diamond.

When the Blues were achieving good results earlier this season they were consistently sticking with a single shape and I think Eustace should consider reverting to doing so.

In that sense, the trap he must avoid here is constantly changing shape in search of a result, that could cause the side to have zero consistency from week to week in terms of their shape.

Don’t let the heads drop

With a seven point gap over the relegation zone at present, whilst Blues are far from safe from relegation, they do hold a comfortable buffer between themselves and the bottom three.

However, that gap can be eradicated very quickly – as we’ve seen with Rotherham in recent weeks – particularly when results have been as poor as they have been recently.

With Birmingham City having such a young squad, most of whom won’t have experienced difficulties like the club are at the moment, it would be easy for the young players in the squad to get their heads down and lose their confidence amid the club’s recent struggles and the closer they get to that bottom three.

However, Eustace and the senior players at the club have to ensure those younger players keep their heads up and their confidence high.

Given their inexperience it would be an easy trap to fall into, but Eustace must ensure it doesn’t happen and re-iterate that a lot of what has been good about Birmingham this season came from the use of their younger stars.