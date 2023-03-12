John Eustace makes honest claim about Kevin Long’s Birmingham City future

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has admitted that he is hoping to retain the services of Kevin Long beyond the summer.

Long joined the Blues earlier this year on a deal which is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since making this particular switch, the defender has been utilised on a regular basis by Birmingham.

As well as making three appearances for the Blues in the FA Cup, Long has also featured on eight occasions in the Championship.

In his latest outing for Birmingham, Long helped his side secure victory in their showdown with Rotherham United by scoring at St Andrew’s.

After Reda Khadra opened the scoring for the Blues, Long doubled his side’s advantage by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

The Millers were unable to get back into the game in the second-half as Birmingham sealed all three points in front of their supporters.

Following his side’s 2-0 win over Rotherham, Eustace made an honest claim about Long’s future.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the defender, the Blues boss said: “He has signed until the end of the season, he is doing really well.

“I hope there is a chance of him staying.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Eustace wants to keep Long at the club as the defender has produced some encouraging performances for Birmingham during the second half of the current campaign.

Particularly impressive during yesterday’s meeting with the Millers, the defender won 10 aerial duels and made 11 clearances in this fixture as he helped his side claim a clean-sheet.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in the Championship, Long will be confident in his ability to help the Blues reach new heights at this level next season if he stays at St Andrew’s.

Long’s displays may not have gone unnoticed by other second-tier sides and thus there is a possibility that he could become the subject of interest from elsewhere this summer.

In order to prevent the possibility of the defender joining another Championship team later this year, the Blues will need to act quickly when it comes to negotiating a new deal.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club