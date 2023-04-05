Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed he hopes to keep the current loan players at the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eustace leads impressive Birmingham season

Successive victories has lifted Blues to 16th in the table, but, crucially, they have enough points on the board to ensure they don’t have to worry about relegation. Whilst that might not seem a big deal, the reality is that many expected Blues to be in the mix to go down this season.

Once again, off-field issues have impacted the club, and Eustace inherited a club that had a depleted squad, and they weren’t in a position to splash the cash in the window.

Therefore, Eustace and the recruitment team had to identify bargains and loans, which is what they did, as Krystian Bielik, Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty and Hannibal Mejbri were among those to join on a temporary basis to help the squad.

They have all made an impression at St. Andrew’s this season, so naturally it will bring concerns that all are scheduled to go back to their parent clubs this summer.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace admitted he will be pushing to get them back to the club, even if it may not be possible.

“I hope so, but that's out of my control really. I'd love to keep the group as it is, and add to it, and build on what we've built on but it's obviously not that easy. We'll have to wait and see, but I'd love to sign all the loan players.

“It's been a fantastic effort from everyone, from Craig, myself, from Frank and Joe. We're discussing future targets now and what we're looking at doing for next season.”

Tough summer awaits for Birmingham

It’s no surprise to see that Eustace wants to keep the players mentioned, because they are all very good individuals who have proven themselves at this level, and they’re crucial to this team.

But, there has to be a bit of realism here, and it’s going to be very difficult to bring these back, as they’ve all been impressive and are sure to have offers from elsewhere, if their parent clubs allow them to leave.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the summer, but the positive for Blues is that the recruitment team has shown they have an eye for a player. And, they will hope a new takeover can be sorted by then, which will change the situation heading into the window.