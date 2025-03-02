John Eustace has backed his Derby County team to turn their season around and push themselves towards safety despite dropping to the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon.

With Plymouth Argyle on FA Cup duty and not playing Hull City until Tuesday, the Rams had a fantastic opportunity to gain points on those around them in the fight against relegation.

However, Finn Azaz's 80th minute strike dealt the East Midlands outfit another hammer blow in their battle against the drop as Middlesbrough ran out 1-0 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

It was the third straight defeat that Eustace has suffered since taking over as head coach of the club, and his team remain four points off the Tigers in 21st, while Luton Town jumped ahead of both the Pilgrims and Derby up to 22nd after Matt Bloomfield's first win in charge of the Hatters.

The Rams have just 11 games left to secure their Championship status for another year, but without a win in 2025 and just four goals scored since Boxing Day, the situation is starting to look incredibly bleak.

Championship bottom six standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 19. Stoke City 35 -13 36 20. Cardiff City 34 -18 36 21. Hull City 34 -11 33 22. Luton Town 35 -23 31 23. Plymouth Argyle 34 -32 30 24. Derby County 35 -15 29 *Stats correct as of 02/03/2025

John Eustace issues Derby County claim despite another defeat

Eustace could not have asked for a tougher start to life at Pride Park, with his Derby side losing all three of his first three matches in charge, conceding six goals in the process while also failing to find the back of the net themselves.

Frustrations are high among the players, management staff and supporters, with three points desperately needed soon to help restore any faith that the Rams can get themselves out of the tough position they find themselves in.

Nevertheless, the 45-year-old sent a message of assurance to the fanbase on Saturday that he believes his team still have enough to fight against relegation.

Speaking to the media following the defeat to Middlesbrough, Eustace said: "I’m really disappointed to lose the game. In the second half we weren’t troubled at all and I felt we’d go on and win the game if I’m being honest, especially in the last 10 minutes.

"So to concede in the way we did was really frustrating and disappointing. I sensed after an hour we could get something. I was very pleased with the structure, the way the team were defensively sound."

Derby's head coach continued: "The lads are low, of course they are, they’re disappointed, but they still have to take a lot of positives from the game.

"The lads are all disappointed but what they showed from an attitude point of view is really pleasing and there’s still a lot of football to be played.

"I’ve only been here two weeks. We have to have a bit of realism. You can see the spirit and togetherness is there. It’s just the moments where we’ve let ourselves down with the quality and concentration.

"It’s just about keeping the level of concentration for the full 95 minutes. We have two home games coming up and we have to be really positive."

John Eustace will know the reality of the situtation that Derby County are in

Despite his desire to keep his team going, and his belief in his post-match interview, Eustace will know that the Rams are walking on a tightrope at the moment and they are starting to lose touch with those above them.

Derby have won just seven games all season, with their most recent victory coming on Boxing Day against West Bromwich Albion and it looks as though the team have forgotten how to win.

Blackburn Rovers, Eustace's former club, make the trip to Pride Park Stadium next Saturday and they will be hoping that they can continue to hurt their ex-manager's side's chances of staying in the Championship as they battle for the play-offs.

DE24 has to become a safe-haven once again for Derby quickly, otherwise relegation back to League One will become an all too familiar reality.