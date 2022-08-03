John Eustace makes Birmingham City transfer admission amid off-field uncertainty

John Eustace has confirmed that Birmingham City are not close to making any more new signings, with the potential takeover impacting what can be done.

Blues fan Paul Richardson and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez are in talks to buy the Championship side from the current controversial owners, and whilst there is an optimism that an agreement will get done, there are still hurdles to overcome.

Naturally, that is going to influence what Blues can do in the market, and Eustace gave an update to Birmingham Live on the state of play ahead of Friday night’s game against Huddersfield Town.

“Not that I’m aware of [signings imminent]. Obviously we’re just waiting for the takeover to happen and things like that so you know. It’s something that we haven’t spoke about and all I’m focused on his preparing the team and we’ll take it from there.”

The new boss got off to a good start as his side picked up a point at Luton Town on the opening day and they will hope to build on that when they face the Terriers.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

In truth, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise. The Birmingham squad obviously needs a few additions but they aren’t in a desperate position and they have done business this summer.

So, you can understand why they will have to wait until the takeover happens, or until more progress is made, and Eustace isn’t complaining about things.

As he says, his focus is on Huddersfield and he will feel as though he has enough in his squad to get a win against the Yorkshire outfit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.