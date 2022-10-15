John Eustace makes Birmingham City transfer admission ahead of January window

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has admitted that Krystian Bielik could return to Derby County in the January transfer window.

The defensive midfielder joined Blues in the summer and whilst an injury issue forced the Polish international to wait for his first start, he has since impressed, helping the side to 11 points from the past six games he has played in.

Therefore, the influence of Bielik is clear to see, so it was concerning to some fans when the player revealed the Rams have a recall clause in the New Year.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace conceded that he may lose the 24-year-old, although it’s not something he is concerned about right now.

“It’s a possibility but the most important thing for me is Krystian is performing well for Birmingham City, which he certainly is. Krystian is the best midfield player in the Championship in my opinion and we are very fortunate to have him here.

“We want to get him to that World Cup for Poland, if we can do that we know we are getting some good performances from him and he is helping the club and the group. Krystian is an exceptional player, let’s worry about at the time.”

The verdict

This is a definitely a concern for Blues as Bielik’s quality is unquestionable and most would agree with Eustace that he is a top player at this level if he stays fit.

It appears the move to St. Andrew’s was to help him get in the World Cup squad for Poland and it’s unclear where his future lies.

You would imagine Bielik will have a big say and Birmingham will certainly hope he can convince Derby to let him finish the season at a higher level.

