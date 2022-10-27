John Eustace makes admission about Harlee Dean’s situation at Birmingham City

Harlee Dean has had a tough time of late and has only just started to return from an injury that made him miss action since last year and the start of this season.

The centre-back has now played the last four games for Birmingham City, getting 90 minutes on two occasions.

Given John Eustace has lacked defensive options of late through injuries and has had to mix and match, Dean’s return has been a great boost to the side.

However, the Blues boss has warned that the 31-year-old may have to miss some upcoming games with Birmingham having to play five games in just over the next two weeks.

Talking to Birmingham Live about the defender, Eustace said: “We have got what we wanted out of him. Harlee is a leader, he is an excellent player at this level, we know that.

“But it’s important, five games coming up in 14 days is a hell of an ask for someone who missed nine or ten weeks through injury and missed a fair bit of last season through injury as well, so we are going to have to protect him a little bit. But up to now he has been very good, he hasn’t let anyone down and he has been a massive plus for me.

“I came in I said he will be part of it, for him it might be a fresh start but for me it’s a player that we have had in the squad from day one and I have said everyone will get an opportunity. Unfortunately for him he got injured, he missed nine weeks, he was still a massive part of the squad, he has come back and done terrifically so full credit to him.”

The Verdict: Harlee Dean has done well since coming back into the Birmingham side and John Eustace will be pleased to have his player back especially as a senior head in the defence. However, the boss is completely right not to rush any return to playing too many games as he has been out for so long and over stretching him could be worse in the long run. The Blues still have a fair number of games to go until they get a break for the World Cup so it would be best to control his game time until then, and allow him to use that break to build up his fitness further so he can have maximum impact in the second half of the season.