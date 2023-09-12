Highlights John Eustace has had a positive impact at Birmingham City since taking over as head coach last summer, leading the team away from relegation danger and guiding them to a 17th-place finish.

The Solihull-born head coach was appointed last summer following the departure of Lee Bowyer, returning to the Second City following a coaching role at Queens Park Rangers.

He led his Blues side away from relegation danger despite financial and ownership issues behind the scenes, recording a 17th-place finish and nine points clear of the drop with the future Birmingham now looking a lot more positive.

The St. Andrew's faithful have recently been greeted by new ownership looking to build the club back up into the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

John Eustace's side, while active in the transfer window, have made sure to do their talking on the pitch with an unbeaten start to the league campaign. Victories against Leeds United, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle means Birmingham sit fourth in the Championship with 11 points prior to the international break.

Nevertheless, drama is always around the corner with recent rumours suggesting Eustace and co. could be in for a change of scenery sooner rather than later.

What is the latest on John Eustace to Rangers?

Conflicting reports regarding John Eustace's future is hardly what the Birmingham players and supporters would be wanting to hear following their sterling start to the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Watford midfielder is an early contender for the Rangers job following Michael Beale's poor start to the season.

The Scottish giants are already out of the Champions League and trail Celtic by four points due to defeats to Kilmarnock and their Glaswegian rivals.

The Guardian, meanwhile, suggest such move is not thought to be close and Eustace will remain Blues boss for the foreseeable future despite Birmingham being linked with high-profile managers.

Will Wayne Rooney become Birmingham City boss?

Wayne Rooney was swiftly linked with the Birmingham City job in the wake of Eustace's potential move to Rangers.

According to the Guardian, Rooney is a "leading contender" for the role as the new ownership could point to a high-profile appointment to lead the new era at Birmingham City.

The 37-year-old could be set for a return to England just over a year after leaving his post at Derby County.

For Rooney himself, he has voiced his frustrations regarding his contract at D.C. United, which expires at the end of the MLS season.

The Manchester United legend could be an option with his future post December up in the air, according to the Telegraph.

Rooney said: "The contract situation, it is what it is, and that can wait until the end of the season. Unfortunately I can’t stop speculation, that happens, but my only focus is to try and get DC United into the play-offs.”

When does John Eustace's contract at Birmingham City expire?

John Eustace, meanwhile, was issued a three-year contract upon his appointment last summer.

With just under two years left on his deal, there is no urgent need for the Birmingham ownership to act - unlike D.C. United and Rooney's situation - it would certainly issue a statement of intent if he was to be presented a new contract amid speculation.

Birmingham will be eager to continue their rich vein of form and will need all focus on Saturday's match against Watford to maintain their early promotion push.