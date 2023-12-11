In another case of their own managerial merry go round, Stoke City are looking for yet another new manager after the departure of Alex Neil on Sunday.

Since their relegation to the Championship in 2018, the Potters have had four full-time bosses, with Michael O'Neill lasting the longest of them for a period of over two and a half years.

Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett had shorts stints before the Northern Irishman, but when O'Neill departed in August 2022, City headhunted Neil from Championship rivals Sunderland, and after another bottom-half finish in 2022-23, there was a significant overhaul of the playing squad over summer.

But despite being backed by 19 new signings, Neil was still not getting the results and after a 1-0 loss to struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, he was sacked as head coach after just over 15 months in charge at the Bet365 Stadium, leaving the club in 20th position.

The question now remains as to who will become the Neil replacement at the Staffordshire outfit, and one man is believed to have made himself available for the role if he is wanted.

John Eustace wants Stoke City head coach job

According to a report from BirminghamLive, John Eustace is a name that is keen on landing the exciting vacancy at Stoke.

The 44-year-old has of course been out of work since October, when he was somewhat harshly sacked by Birmingham City after just over a year in charge at St. Andrew's.

Eustace's exit from the Blues was a high-profile one due to the fact that he was replaced by Wayne Rooney, but he is looking for a quick return to football.

And he has an affiliation with Stoke as he used to play for the club, featuring 84 times for the Potters between 2003 and 2008.

He signed as a 24-year-old midfielder from Coventry City, but injury problems from early on in Eustace's career at the club restricted him to the number of games that he managed.

Eustace still went on to have a solid playing career after he departed City in 2008, but he has also become a talented coach too, with it looking likely that he will land a Championship vacancy at some point in the near future.

Eustace's stock is rising due to Birmingham City situation

John Eustace

When sacked by Birmingham two months ago, the Midlands outfit sat in sixth position in the Championship table, which led to the ridiculing of the decision made by the powers-that-be.

It was suggested that Eustace's vision for the club did not align with that of the relatively new owner Tom Wagner and CEO Garry Cook, but Rooney had been lined up a month prior to the actual decision being made, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

And with Birmingham winning just one of their first nine matches with Rooney in the dugout, it is making Eustace look even better for the work he was doing with the Blues, and he must have an awful lot of credit in the bank when it comes to his next job.

That could feasibly be with Stoke, but it remains to be seen as to whether they make an approach for his services.