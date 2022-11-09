John Eustace issues verdict on West Ham loanee Emmanuel Longelo following Swansea City clash

Birmingham City boss John Eustace said that West Ham United loanee Emmanuel Longelo has made a big difference for the Blues since coming into the side.

Longelo arrived at St Andrews on a season-long loan deal this summer and since coming into the side, he has been a relative mainstay.

Speaking after the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Swansea City, Eustace praised the 21-year-old’s “incredible” energy.

“He has got incredible energy, he is a young lad whose performances have been good.” Eustace said on the West Ham youngster, via BirminghamLive.

“He needs to bring more consistency to his game without a shadow of a doubt.

“He is a little bit up and down at times this is his sixth or seventh game in the Championship and full credit to him he has come in and made a big difference to us.

“He is doing really well.”

Longelo has so far appeared nine times for Birmingham City during his loan spell, scoring one goal and assisting another.

20 quiz questions about some of Birmingham City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 WHO DID BLUES BEAT IN THE 2011 LEAGUE CUP FINAL? SPURS ARSENAL

After Troy Deeney’s late equaliser last night, Birmingham’s unbeaten run stretched to four matches, meaning the Blues have lost just one of their last eight outings.

As a result, John Eustace’s side sit 10th in the division ahead of their final match before the World Cup break.

The verdict

This is high praise indeed from John Eustance on Emmanuel Longelo.

The whole point behind a loan move is that both parties can benefit the other and that sounds as though it has been the case this time around so far.

Longelo is said to be having a big impact and to have made a difference for Birmingham, meanwhile, he has earned a regular spot in the side and is developing as a result of that.

Given we are not even at the half way stage of the season just yet, it’s going to be exciting to see just how well Longelo develops for the remainder of the campaign.