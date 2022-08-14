John Eustace issues Ryan Woods update as Birmingham City and Hull transfer agreement edges closer

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace revealed that midfielder Ryan Woods was taken out of the starting line-up just before kick-off against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon ahead of his proposed move to Hull City.

The 28-year-old was absent in the Blues’ 1-0 loss to the Bluebirds after making two successive starts in the Championship this season as news emerged of his potential departure to a divisional rival, and he was replaced by academy graduate Alfie Chang.

His absent was felt as Birmingham struggled to get into the game against Cardiff, being dominated throughout the afternoon.

When asked if the move was confirmed, Eustace revealed to the Birmingham Mail that Woods was removed from the squad not long before the teams were announced.

“It hasn’t been confirmed, but obviously I think it was a loss to lose him just before kick-off,” Eustace said.

Eustace then went onto talk about replacements, saying that nothing is in pipeline immediately to replace Woods:

“Obviously everybody is working hard on trying to do that,” The Birmingham boss continued.

“We’re only trying to bring in players that are better than what we’ve got, it’s very difficult because of finances but everybody’s trying their hardest.

“If we don’t – no problems, we get on with this group, the group has been fantastic, and we stick together.”

Losing Woods will certainly alter how Eustace sets his sides up and will need to find the right balance, especially with the lack of options in central midfield.

Gary Gardner is the only other fit senior option at Birmingham City, so a replacement will need to be sourced quickly.

The Verdict

To lose a player of Woods’ ability and experience just before kick-off is a major blow and it does highlight how disorganised the club is under the current regime.

In addition, Woods will need to be replaced.

He was a composed, comfortable player on the ball who provided a much needed shield for the back three and that’s vital if Birmingham have aspirations of staying in the Championship.

Getting someone like that in at a low cost will be incredibly difficult, so it does seem that Birmingham may have shot themselves in the foot allowing this move to happen.