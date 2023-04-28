Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has urged Jobe Bellingham, George Hall and Jordan James to stay at the club for at least another season.

Bellingham, Hall and James have all been given the opportunity to showcase their talent in the Championship during the current term by Eustace.

Hall has featured on 30 occasions at this level and recently scored his second senior goal for the Blues in their meeting with Sunderland.

As for Bellingham, he was handed his first league start last November and has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Having featured in each of Birmingham's last six league games, it would not be at all surprising if the 17-year-old is given the nod to play against Coventry City tomorrow.

James meanwhile has been utilised on 35 occasions in all competitions this season by the Blues.

Who has been linked with George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James this year?

Hall, Bellingham and James have all been the subject of transfer speculation since the turn of the year.

A report from the Daily Mail at the start of April suggested that Liverpool and Leeds United both sent scouts to watch Hall play in Birmingham's win over Blackburn Rovers.

Teams from Germany and Italy are also said to be monitoring Hall's situation at St Andrew's.

As for Bellingham, he was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

As per Football Insider, Spurs were believed to be working on a deal to sign Bellingham in the previous window.

An agreement could not be reached in January as Birmingham retained Bellingham's services.

Meanwhile, a report from The Sun earlier this month revealed that James is attracting interest from Leicester City and Bologna ahead of the summer.

It is understood that Bologna are looking into the possibility of submitting a £2m bid for the Wales international.

What has John Eustace had to say about Hall, Bellingham and James?

Ahead of this weekend's clash with Coventry, Eustace has issued a plea to Hall, Bellingham and James.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about this trio, Eustace said: "They are still growing into their bodies and all three of the young lads - JJ, George Hall and Jobe - are very, very young and still developing.

“They have done terrific this season.

"They have all had really good minutes in a very difficult season, where it was always going to be tough.

"They have all played big parts in what we’ve done.

"Without a shadow of a doubt they need another year or 18 months of developing and playing Championship football.

"Maybe when they’re 19, which is still very young, it might be a good time (to move) then.

"We want to keep as many of the young players at this football club as we can, and build the football club around them.

"Hopefully they will be here for a lot longer."