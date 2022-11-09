John Eustace issues injury update on influential Birmingham City man after draw with Swansea

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has revealed that Harlee Dean missed yesterday’s clash with Swansea City due to a knock that he picked up during the club’s victory over Stoke City last weekend.

Dean helped his side seal all three points at the bet365 Stadium by scoring in the second-half of their clash with the Potters.

In the absence of the defender last night, Eustace opted to utilise Maxim Colin at centre-back alongside Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty.

Scott Hogan opened the scoring for Birmingham at St Andrew’s as he headed home from Emmanuel Longelo’s cross.

Olivier Ntcham then levelled proceedings with an impressive strike before Matt Grimes scored Swansea’s second goal of the evening on the stroke of half-time.

With the Jacks seemingly set to secure victory on their travels, Troy Deeney rescued a point for his side in the 89th minute as he fired home from close range.

Following his side’s 2-2 draw with Swansea, Eustace shared an injury update on Dean.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the defender, Eustace said: “He took a knock on Saturday after his magnificent performance at Stoke, he wasn’t right for today [Tuesday] and we will have to see if he will be right for Friday.”

The Verdict

Birmingham will be hoping that Dean is fit enough to feature against Sunderland on Friday as they failed to deliver the goods in a defensive sense without him last night.

The defender has established himself as an influential figure at the club again by producing some impressive performances for the Blues in recent weeks.

During the seven appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, Dean has completed 4.7 clearances per match and has won 3.7 aerial duels per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.09 at this level, the 31-year-old will be confident in his ability to produce an assured performance later this week if he is given the green light to make his return to action.

Having extended their unbeaten league run to four games yesterday, the Blues will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result in their showdown with Sunderland.

