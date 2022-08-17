John Eustace issues George Hall prediction as he stars for Birmingham City in Watford draw

Birmingham City carried on their good start to the season last night as they held Watford to a 1-1 draw.

The Blues went 1-0 up in the 19th minute through 18-year-old George Hall before conceding later in the game on 63 minutes.

Hall went on to show a strong performance and impressed on his first start of the season.

Manager John Eustace opted for a fairly youthful team last night against a good team in the league and reflecting on his side’s performance, he was happy with his decision as he told Birmingham Live: “I am delighted for all the young lads, we have got three or four 19-20 year olds playing against a fantastic football team in Watford.”

Furthermore, George Hall’s impressive start to his season caught the eye of the boss who is tipping him to have a big future as he said: “George Hall has been exceptional since I have been in, he is a top, top young player, he is going to have a massive future. I thought he took his goal really well. He was up against fantastic players out there tonight he stood up to the plate and I was very pleased for him.

“He has been brilliant since we have come in pre-season, we have given him the confidence that these young players are going to play. It’s my job here to help develop the young players but also help the older players, it’s got to be a togetherness with everyone inside the camp. The older players have been a different class with the young boys and that togetherness on the football pitch today really got us through.”

The Verdict:

George Hall had an impressive start to his season last night as not only did he score a goal, but he also put in a great display against one of the toughest teams in the league.

It seems as though Eustace is keen to combine both his experienced players and the younger heads in the side and so far, it is something that seems to be working with the older players clearly helping the young ones on and off the pitch.

As the boss says, you can see Hall going on to have a great future especially when you consider he’s only 18-years-old and therefore has plenty of time to develop his game further.

The Blues have definitely looked up so far this season and that kind of environment will only help the younger players thrive further.