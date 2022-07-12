John Eustace issues clear message to Blues players as new Birmingham City era begins

John Eustace has claimed he wants to radically overhaul the culture of Birmingham City.

Improving results and performances on the pitch is not seen as the only objective the newly appointed manager wants to achieve with the club.

The 42-year old also believes changing the culture and mentality of the Blues will be a necessary step during his time in charge.

Eustace wants the players to take greater responsibility in their actions, and that this kind of commitment will be needed to improve as a squad.

The former QPR assistant manager believes there should be no room for people to make excuses as he wants his squad to give their all in every moment.

He claimed this will be a long-term process, but that it should yield the results he is looking for at the club.

“That’s what we are all about, a no excuse culture at the club,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“That’s the culture we need, why do we want excuses? Everyone’s got excuses, as soon as something doesn’t work, then we have got an excuse. No. Life is not like that.

“If something doesn’t work that won’t be for the want of trying. As long as you are doing what you feel is right and doing it one hundred per cent, then you don’t need an excuse.

“I feel we are starting again here. Do you know what I mean? We need to build the club again.

“Short term success? No, it’s going to be tough.

“But long term success hopefully we will get there and hopefully it will be worth it. There is a long way to go before we are really winning week in week out.”

Quiz: The big Birmingham City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year was the club founded (as Small Heath Alliance)? 1870 1875 1880 1885

Eustace has replaced Lee Bowyer as the manager of the club just weeks ahead of the Championship returning to action.

Birmingham’s first game comes against Luton Town on July 30, at Kenilworth Road.

Eustace will be aiming to improve upon Bowyer’s 20th place finish with the team last season.

The Verdict

Eustace has come in and said a lot of the right things that any new manager should.

The evidence won’t come until the team finally takes to the pitch at the end of the month, but there are promising signs he could lead the club towards the right direction.

Birmingham were fortunate to escape a relegation scrap last season given the financial situations at Reading and Derby County.

But this could be another difficult campaign for the club, with Eustace needing to get his messages across quickly in order to avoid a troubling start to life this season.