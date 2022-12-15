John Eustace issues clear Birmingham City message

Birmingham City manager John Eustace is keen for his side to stick to principles that has seen them have a successful Championship season so far.

Many pundits and supporters predicted Birmingham to be in a relegation scrap this season but under Eustace so far this season, they’ve been looking up rather than down.

They’ve taken points off Burnley and Sheffield United this season which has showcased their progress under Eustace. However, the draw against Blackpool was a reminder for Eustace that the need to stay competitive within games will be the key to success this season.

Despite dominating the game, the Blues couldn’t find a way through the Blackpool rear-guard with Eustace insisting that sticking to solid foundations is important for his team.

Speaking to club media, Eustace said: “The most important thing for me is to still be competitive and be hard to play against. It is now about adding to that and making sure we improve in the final third.

“I’ve been really pleased with the progress. To have 29 points is something that we are proud of up to the halfway mark, but we know that there is a lot of hard work ahead now.

“We need to keep being as competitive as we can, sticking together.”

Birmingham currently sit in 14th but are just five points off the top six. While a top six push might be out of reach for Eustace and his side this season, their performances with limited resource and a small squad has shown the potential of the team.

They come up against Reading on Friday night hoping they can strengthen their place in midtable ahead of the festive period.

The Verdict

It’s been a successful season for Birmingham so far which will have left many positive with the progress on the pitch. Eustace is following in the footsteps of the likes of Aitor Karanka and Lee Bowyer in setting his side up to be solid.

However, he’s getting much more out of the attacking options at his disposal. It does serve to show that if Eustace was able to bring in just a few more faces, he could get this team firing further up the table.

That’s likely to not be the case though with the takeover saga set the rumble on, but at least matters on the pitch are in a much better state.