John Eustace issues Birmingham City verdict amid on-field and off-field struggles

Birmingham City boss John Eustace believes his side can’t be too negative or down following three consecutive losses, speaking to the BBC.

The Midlands outfit looked to have got themselves back on the right tracks following a thrilling 4-3 away victory at Swansea City and a 2-0 win against local rivals West Bromwich Albion, who were in great form at that point.

A surprising 2-0 home defeat against strugglers Cardiff City last week was a blow for them though – and they haven’t been able to recover since then with Eustace’s side initially taking the lead against Huddersfield Town last weekend before the hosts were able to turn thing around at the John Smith’s Stadium – securing a 2-1 win.

And a third consecutive defeat came on Tuesday evening when Norwich City put three past the Blues, leaving them in a precarious position going into this weekend’s clash against high-flyers Luton Town.

Just three places and seven points clear of the drop zone at this point, they could easily be dragged into a relegation scrap between now and the end of the season, with off-field noise unlikely to be helping their cause at the moment.

They face multiple EFL charges and a suspended points deduction could be on the horizon – but Eustace is keen to keep his players’ focus firmly on what’s happening on the pitch.

He said: “We’re in a difficult moment, but we’ll get through it. It’s important we don’t get too negative. It’s a 46-game season. When we came in, we knew it was going to be difficult.

“What’s going on off the field has nothing to do with me. My job is to get the players ready and prepared for games. We’ll shield the players from that, of course we do.

“But we’ve now got big injuries as well.”

The Verdict:

It’s a difficult situation for Eustace because expectations were raised during the early stages of the season when the ex-Queens Park Rangers coach was doing a very good job.

And with the players he has at his disposal, some would argue that he should be in a much higher position with the Midlands side at this stage, but this season isn’t exactly an anomaly.

Birmingham have spent much of the past five seasons at the bottom end of the division and this is one of the reasons why some of their supporters are calling for a change in ownership.

That isn’t the only reason – but it’s a valid one with the club needing to be much higher in the table considering their stature and the fact they spent a decent chunk of the noughties in the Premier League.

The off-field situation can’t be helping the players at this point – but they just need to focus on what’s happening on the pitch and control what they can control – the only thing they can do at this stage.

The main assignment is to stay up – something that has to be their top priority.