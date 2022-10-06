John Eustace identifies key area that Birmingham City need to improve upon

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has admitted that his side need to improve their quality in the final third following the club’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Blues would have been hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games by securing a positive result in this particular fixture.

However, Birmingham were unable to prevent their opponents from securing all three points at the Riverside Stadium as Chuba Akpom scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture.

Akpom fired home from close range after the Blues failed to deal with a corner.

Scott Hogan was denied an equaliser by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen before the break.

Steffen went on to prevent Tahith Chong and Emmanuel Longelo from scoring as he produced two saves.

Having suffered a defeat at the hands of Boro, Birmingham will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they take on Bristol City on Saturday at St Andrew’s.

Ahead of this fixture, Eustace has admitted that the Blues need to work on the attacking side of their game.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace said: “We have got to be better in that final third, our decision making has to be better, we need to get our shots off quicker, we need better delivery in that final third, we need more bodies in the box, we need to help Troy and Scott up there with a few more forward runs from our midfield.

“But it’s work in progress, the lads have been fantastic all season so we are not going to be too disappointed about the result today [Wednesday].

“We didn’t want to lose but the performance was OK in the second half and there are still good positives to take out of the game.

“We finished with four Under 18s/19s on the pitch again, it’s great experience for them.

“That’s where we are at the moment.”

The Verdict

Having highlighted this key area as something that Birmingham need to work on in training, it will be interesting to see whether Eustace will be able to improve the club’s attacking output.

During the 12 league games that they have participated in this season, the Blues have only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

Only Preston North End (4) and Coventry City (8) have scored less goals than Birmingham at this level in the current campaign.

Set to take on a Robins outfit on Saturday who have managed to find the back of the net in 11 of their 12 Championship fixtures this season, the Blues will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have a chance of securing a positive result in front of their supporters.