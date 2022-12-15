John Eustace hints at January decision Birmingham will have to make over Norwich player

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has admitted that the club will assess Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta’s loan spell at St Andrew’s in January.

Having made just 12 league appearances for Norwich last season, Placheta was allowed to join the Blues on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old initially enjoyed a strong start to life in the Midlands, starting Birmingham’s first five league games this season, scoring once in a 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

However, the Poland international has not featured since the end of August due to a shin problem, which looks as though it will keep him out of action for some time to come yet.

As a result, it seems Eustace now expects to have a decision to make over the future of winger’s spell with the Blues, when the option to cut that deal short arises in January.

Discussing the situation surrounding Placheta’s time with the club, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “I don’t know. Pep has come and initially made a massive impact for us, a very good player.

“Very good technically, takes information on board and he is a fantastic trainer. Unfortunately he has missed a large chunk of the season up to now.

“He is probably three or four weeks away from maybe joining back in on the training field and that’s something we will have to have a look in January as well.”

The Verdict

This does look as though it will be a tough call for Birmingham and Eustace to make over Placheta.

Given the promising way in which he started the season at wing-back, he could still be able to make a useful contribution when fit.

However, if he is going to be out for some time yet, as may be the case, time may run out for him to make a telling impact for the Blues, who may want to create space in their squad to strengthen with other signings in January.

Indeed, another loanee, West Ham’s Manny Longelo, has also impressed since stepping into Placheta’s role, meaning they may feel they can now cope without the Pole, if he returns to Carrow Road next month.