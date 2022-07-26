John Eustace highlights the Birmingham City player who has a “big part to play” this season

Following a poor period for Birmingham City which saw them finish 20th in the league last season and just two places above the relegation zone, this season the Blues will be looking to recover as a club.

Following the arrival of John Eustace as the club’s new manager, there have been a number of arrivals during the summer so far.

However, throughout pre-season it has been 18-year-old midfielder Jordan James who has caught people’s eye having scored in the last two friendlies as well as securing a long term contract with the club.

His manager is full of praise for him and feels he could have a good season as he told Birmingham Live: “He is a fantastic young player, he has just turned 18, he has a massive future ahead of him. It is my job to develop him at the right time but this pre-season he has been brilliant. As have the rest of the squad.

“He is old enough and mature enough to play a big part this season. It doesn’t matter what age you are, if you are good enough you are ready. Last season he did very well, hopefully he can benefit from that experience he had last year. There is going to be no pressure at all on JJ to come in and be out star man.”

Birmingham do need to rebuild themselves this season though as they look to push further up the table and make the club a more positive place. However, the manager has insisted that whilst the youngsters in the side provide him with plenty of excitement, this is a task that will be the responsibility of others in the side as he said: “We have got a lot of young players, you could see from the midfield that we finished with on Saturday, and that’s really exciting for the club going forward. But it’s my job to make sure we have a team that is very competitive and bring those young players in where the time is right to do so.

“It’s an opportunity that lots of players will get throughout the season to play – especially the young players which I am really excited about – but the most important job for me is the role of the senior boys and it’s their job to make sure these young boys are looked after on the pitch, which I have told them.

“When the tough times happen – which they will, they make sure they stand up and take the flak, it’s nothing to do with the younger boys and then we all take it as staff and players together. Troy Deeney is a massive influence in the group, he knows his role this season, as does Robbo [Mark Roberts], as does Woodsy [Ryan Woods], as does Harlee Dean, as does John Ruddy. All the senior boys in the club now have a responsibility to rebuild the club.”

The Verdict:

John Eustace may not have the most complete squad as the new season approaches but pre-season has certainly shown him he has a strong mix between those experienced players in the side as well as the exciting youngsters coming through.

With such a big rebuild needed following a poor season, it’s right of the manager to put this responsibly on the shoulders of those older players as they were here when things were going really poorly too.

Furthermore, the lack of pressure on young players can only be a good thing as it gives them a chance to focus purely on their football rather than worrying about outside factors.

However, the boss does want to avoid making the youngsters believe they are immune to criticism as he doesn’t want to risk programming a poor mindset into them.