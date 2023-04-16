John Eustace has highlighted the key differences between Sunderland and Birmingham City.

The Black Cats earned all three points when the two met on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a late winner from Amad Diallo.

Eustace praised the Ivorian’s strike and claimed that this touch of class in the final third proved crucial in deciding the game.

Can Birmingham fight for promotion under John Eustace?

The defeat has left the Blues 17th in the Championship table, with the team stuck in the dead zone of the division with very little left to play for with just four games to go.

Sunderland’s victory moved them to ninth, with Tony Mowbray’s side now just two points outside the play-off places.

Despite the defeat, Eustace praised his players’ performance at the Stadium of Light.

He believes that a loss was not a fair result based on how the two teams played, but was pleased to see his team compete so well against a top side.

"We've been disappointed in the final third all season, really,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“We've created a lot of chances, got into good areas and it's something we need to improve on in the final third.

"Their winning goal is a touch of class.

"I was very pleased with the performance.

“I thought we were excellent.

“First half we were very good, very disappointed in the manner we conceded the goal - that's not like us, really sloppy from the set-piece, we've been outstanding all season from that.

“To lose two or three headers in a row and give them a lifeline just before half time was disappointing.

"The lads brushed themselves down, they were disappointed but the way we started the second half was really good.

“We had a good chance to take the lead again, but overall just really disappointed to lose, I didn't think we deserved to.

“We came here against a good team, we went toe to toe.

“Overall it was a good performance."

The gap to the relegation zone is now eight points with just four games to go, meaning Birmingham should feel relatively safe from the drop.

Up next for Eustace’s side is a visit to the Den to face Millwall on Tuesday.

What next for Birmingham City?

The summer transfer window now beckons for the Blues as thoughts can now start turning towards what the team should look like next season.

It was earlier this week that the club announced an intent of sale of roughly 45 per cent of the club, so it could be a big summer ahead at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham performed well against a good side in Sunderland, but will be disappointed to take away nothing from the game.

The injury to George Hall will also come as a blow given how important the 18-year-old has now become to the team.