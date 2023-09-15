Highlights Birmingham City's transfer business in the summer window has been praised, with smart additions made to the squad.

The new owners have brought optimism and a sense of change to the club, leading to increased fan attendance.

The positive start to the season reflects the successful transfer window, and there is potential for further improvement from the squad.

Carlton Palmer has praised Birmingham City for the transfer business they did in the summer window.

Birmingham have huge summer of change

After a frustrating period under their controversial former owners, Blues’ fans got the news that they had wanted for years when it was confirmed that they had been bought, with US businessman Tom Wagner purchasing the club.

With Tom Brady among the minority investors, there has been a lot of publicity around the club this summer, and that new-found optimism has seen the fans return to St. Andrew’s in big numbers.

More importantly, the recruitment team at Birmingham have used the resources of the new owners to make some shrewd additions in the summer.

Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik returned to the club permanently after successful loans, whilst Lee Buchanan, Jay Stansfield and Siriki Dembele are just some of the signings that look shrewd on paper.

Carlton Palmer impressed with Birmingham’s business

Even though we’re only five games into the campaign, the early signs are positive for Blues, as they have picked up 11 points, and they’ve yet to taste defeat in the league.

And, speaking to FLW, former England international Palmer explained why that fast start is proof that Birmingham made some smart moves in the summer, as he credited Eustace and the recruitment team for the squad now at St. Andrew’s.

“I think Birmingham City have had a great transfer window, which is reflected in their current league position, with the side sat fourth in the table, only two points off the league leaders.

“The two noticeable players to have left were Tahith Chong to Luton and Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland. John Eustace has developed a good squad, with the likes of Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts among those to come in and improve the group.”

Did Birmingham City have a good window?

Most would agree with Palmer’s assessment here, and, as he says, the first five games have backed up the feeling that it was a very good window.

There appears to be a strategy with recruitment, as Blues generally bought in players who are approaching their peak years, and there is now a lot of athleticism and speed in the squad, which they perhaps sometimes lacked in the past.

Overall though, there’s no doubt that the takeover has transformed Blues in terms of the squad, and the same applies to the mood around the club. Eustace needs to ensure his side embraces the positivity around the club, and they will see how far it can take them.

Whilst some would feel this Blues squad is likely to struggle to make the top six, stranger things have happened, but Eustace will not be looking too far ahead.

John Eustace

What next for Birmingham City?

The international break probably came at the wrong time for Blues considering the momentum they had, but it does at least give the many new recruits more time to bed in.

Even with the good results, Eustace will know that there’s more to come from his side, and you can’t let your standards slip in this division.

Blues are back in action on September 16 when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.