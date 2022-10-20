John Eustace gives verdict on Manchester United loanee following Birmingham City’s draw with Burnley

John Eustace has highlighted the patience of Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri following his impressive performance on Wednesday night.

The Tunisian international made his third consecutive start for Birmingham City since joining the club during the summer transfer window.

He featured for all 90 minutes in the team’s 1-1 draw with Burnley midweek, for which he has earned plenty of plaudits from his manager.

The Blues coach has highlighted his attitude and hard work ethic following another stellar performance against the Clarets.

The midfielder was not initially part of the team’s starting lineup at the start of the campaign, but has earned his way into the team sheet following recent performances.

Birmingham’s manager has claimed he is lucky to have the 19-year-old in his squad and has enjoyed his willingness to learn.

“He is a cracking young player, we are very fortunate to have him here,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“The most pleasing thing is that work-rate. He has come from Manchester United with a big reputation.

“But to earn the right to play, earn the right to do anything you have to work hard. And to play in this team as well you need a team of workers.

“He has come in, he has shown he is very hungry, he has got that desire to work hard, the effort is there. He is doing very well at the moment.

“I haven’t seen him tired yet.

“All he does is gives me the thumbs up, I don’t think he understands what I am saying ‘Yes coach, no problems’.

“Listen, he’s obviously a talent, let’s hope he just continues that, there are going to be times when he has to come out of the team, going to have to be rested with rotations but at the moment he is playing fantastically well.

“I think the lads are really enjoy playing with him.”

9 quickfire questions about Birmingham City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who is the current shirt sponsor for Birmingham City? BoyleSports F&C Investments 888 Sports Mark One

These three latest appearances have been his first starts in the team, having previously played six times from the bench.

In those three games, Birmingham have taken an impressive seven points from a possible nine to move up to 14th in the Championship table.

Up next for Eustace’s side is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

Hannibal will be looking to make an impression at Birmingham in order to get Erik ten Hag’s attention.

These recent performances will go a long way to boosting his chances of making it at Old Trafford in the long-run.

Recent results for Birmingham have also been a huge positive, with Eustace really starting to find his groove at St. Andrew’s.

This result against Burnley was another impressive display from the team as they look to climb the league table.