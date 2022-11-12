John Eustace gives verdict on Jobe Bellingham’s first Birmingham City start following Sunderland defeat

John Eustace has given his verdict on Jobe Bellingham’s first league start for Birmingham City on Friday night.

The midfielder had made 12 substitute appearances for the club in the Championship before earning a start against Sunderland.

While the team suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland, it was still a night to remember for the younger brother of England international Jude Bellingham.

The Blues’ boss was complimentary of the midfielder, and felt he earned his chance in the team to prove what he was capable of.

While he was concerned about the tiredness of his midfield overall, he was still proud of this team’s efforts to get back into the game with a late flourish in search of an equaliser, having pulled a goal back in the 78th minute for 2-1.

“He did fine, he is a 17-year-old boy, we gave him an opportunity to start the game and I thought he did fine in there,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“I felt our whole midfield were a little bit off the pace if I am going to be honest.

“Hannibal looked a bit tired today as well, Krystian obviously missed in the week and he looked a little bit tired a well. It was tough in there for all three of them.

“A lot of their players, they have that extra game rest, which might have been a bit of a difference but the way we finished the game was really pleasing and I am really proud of the group.”

The defeat ended a four game unbeaten run that had lifted the team to within three points of the play-off places ahead of this fixture.

However, the loss now means the team could slip into the bottom half of the table following this weekend’s round of games.

Up next for Eustace’s side will be a trip to Blackpool on 10 December following a four week break in action due to the winter World Cup.

The Verdict

Bellingham is an exciting prospect and seeing another academy graduate come through the first team is a point of pride for the club.

While a defeat will leave a sour taste due to the four week break, many Birmingham fans will still be content with how the team has performed in recent weeks.

Bellingham will be hoping the break does not halt any momentum he has within the squad and that more starts will be forthcoming in the months to follow.

He had to wait a while to get a first start, but Bellingham will want the second to come around much more swiftly.