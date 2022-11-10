John Eustace gives injury update on influential Birmingham man ahead of Sunderland clash

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed that he will make a late decision on Harlee Dean ahead of the game against Sunderland.

The centre-back had been out of favour at Blues previously but since Eustace’s arrival things have changed for the player, who had made seven appearances this season, and impressed, before a calf injury meant he was absent for the draw with Swansea last time out.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Eustace explained that he will give the 31-year-old every chance to prove his fitness before the Black Cats’ visit.

“Harlee is making steady progress. I will have a look at him tomorrow and see if he will be available.”

With Blues playing before the rest of the Championship, they know they can move into the play-offs for at least one night if they manage to beat Tony Mowbray’s side, who go into the game sitting in 17th position.

If Dean does not make it, Eustace is sure to go with the same defensive unit that started against the Swans in the week, with Maxime Colin, Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty in the back three.

The verdict

This is encouraging news as Dean has made a big difference to the defence when he played, so Eustace is right to give him every chance to make the team.

Of course, with the World Cup break following the game, the boss and the player might decide it’s worth taking more of a chance than they normally would.

Nevertheless, whether Dean plays or not, Blues will still feel they have got a team that is capable of getting a result against Sunderland on their own patch.

