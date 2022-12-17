John Eustace gives honest Birmingham City assessment after Reading FC victory

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has admitted that his side were second-best in their 3-2 win against Reading on Saturday night.

Eustace felt his side lacked control in the game and that the Royals were unfortunate to come away from St Andrew’s with nothing for their efforts.

The Blues moved above Reading in the Championship table with the win, which came after three first first-half goals put the hosts in command, before Lucas Joao and Tom Ince scored late on for Reading to threaten an unlikely comeback.

As quoted by Get Reading after the game, Eustace admitted that his side were not at their best: “It wasn’t the best game that we have played.

“We were very clinical, which was pleasing, but then we have needed [goalkeeper] John Ruddy a couple of times to make the saves to stop us from conceding goals.”

Eustace went onto suggest that his side could have done more despite earning three points: “It was fantastic for us to get three points against a very experienced team who, before the game, were eighth in the league.

“But I don’t think we controlled the game at all really, in my opinion. We weren’t at our usual level of performance but the most pleasing thing was that we were very clinical. We played well at Blackpool, but we weren’t clinical enough. But we won’t be getting carried away with things.”

Reading were a threat throughout the game, creating several chances which will not doubt leave Paul Ince frustrated at not being able to take anything away from St Andrew’s.

The win for Birmingham means they moved up to the edge of the play-offs in seventh while Reading drop down to ninth.

The Verdict

It was a chaotic game at times with Reading posing a constant threat. As Eustace alluded to, they perhaps played better against Blackpool last week, but only came away from the game with a draw.

It showcases the harsh, frustrating realities of football given the level of performance Reading put in going undeserved.

But for both managers, they will pick apart pleasing elements of their performances and build upon them which is why they’ve had steady seasons so far.